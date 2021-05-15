TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,221 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Shares of FTI opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

