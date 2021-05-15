Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $482.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.