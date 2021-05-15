TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Releases Earnings Results

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 158.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. 46,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,061. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17. TELA Bio has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.08.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $65,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Insiders bought 76,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,291 in the last ninety days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

