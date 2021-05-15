Telefónica Deutschland’s (O2D) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefónica Deutschland presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.72 ($3.20).

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.58 ($3.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion and a PE ratio of 23.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €2.43 and a 200-day moving average of €2.34. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a one year high of €2.91 ($3.42).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

