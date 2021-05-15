Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tennant by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Tennant in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Tennant stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day moving average is $73.91. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Tennant has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In related news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $431,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,121 shares of company stock worth $1,662,354. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

