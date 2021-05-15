Terracoin (TRC) Price Tops $0.0234 on Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $535,793.45 and approximately $183.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,698.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,191.10 or 0.02497113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.66 or 0.00659689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00069014 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001798 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003287 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.