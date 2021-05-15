Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BBY opened at $120.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.77 and its 200 day moving average is $112.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.05.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

