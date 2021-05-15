Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Argus cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $152.83 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

