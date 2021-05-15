Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 16,350 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 221,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,350 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

