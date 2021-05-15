Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,433 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Maximus were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,076,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 329,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMS. Raymond James upped their target price on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

MMS stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.68. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.65 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,776. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

