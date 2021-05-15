Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $78.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

