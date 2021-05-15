Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Stericycle by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $79.08 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.31. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

