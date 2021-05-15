Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading 5.4% Higher

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.74. 993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 533,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

