Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading 5.4% Higher

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.74. 993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 533,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.
Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.
