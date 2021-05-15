Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

