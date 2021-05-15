TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TFII. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TFI International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFII opened at $89.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TFI International has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $90.16.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in TFI International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

