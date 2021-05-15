The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Shares Gap Up to $29.48

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.48, but opened at $30.85. The Aaron’s shares last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 4,380 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.45.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000.

About The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

