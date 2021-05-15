The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $288.59 million-$295.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.49 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZEK. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Get The AZEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,880. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.37. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $1,012,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.