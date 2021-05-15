The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives $20.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $6,293,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $11,604,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $4,195,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $5,873,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $32,401,000.

NYSE:NAPA traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $17.00. 960,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,764. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.00.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.