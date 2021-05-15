The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,989 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,015 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $83.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.86. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

