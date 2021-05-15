The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $117.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $119.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.10.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $114.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.67 and a 200 day moving average of $95.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $116.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,157 shares of company stock worth $331,672. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

