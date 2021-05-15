The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $117.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $119.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.10.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB stock opened at $114.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.67 and a 200 day moving average of $95.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $116.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,157 shares of company stock worth $331,672. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 46.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.