The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $215.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.66.

DIS traded down $4.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.70. 33,149,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,688,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $104.27 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.24, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

