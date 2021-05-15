The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director David E. Rapley Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director David E. Rapley sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%.
About The Liberty Braves Group
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
