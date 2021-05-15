The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director David E. Rapley Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director David E. Rapley sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 425,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 54,176 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 414,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4,850.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 83.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 27,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

