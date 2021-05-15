The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,057 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $57,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $736,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $486,428.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,942.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. Insiders sold a total of 30,227 shares of company stock worth $818,754 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

