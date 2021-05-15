The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $42.55 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $42,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $324.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.30 and its 200 day moving average is $296.02. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

