The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $52.63 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,047 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 9,997 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Illumina were worth $52,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $267,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Illumina stock opened at $381.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.23 and a 200-day moving average of $383.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

