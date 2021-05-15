The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 453,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.20% of Ferguson as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $131.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.11. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $134.30.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

