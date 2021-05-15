The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 149,999 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,340,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 165.44% of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF worth $49,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHCS opened at $38.19 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $41.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03.

