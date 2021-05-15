The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $755.40.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th.
In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total transaction of $643,040.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,316 shares of company stock valued at $111,137,487. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TTD traded up $23.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $517.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,703. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $675.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $769.55. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $269.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
The Trade Desk’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.
The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
