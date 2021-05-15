The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $755.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total transaction of $643,040.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,316 shares of company stock valued at $111,137,487. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in The Trade Desk by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD traded up $23.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $517.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,703. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $675.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $769.55. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $269.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

