The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $620.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $880.00.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $751.52.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $517.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $675.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $769.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $269.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total value of $23,164,829.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,789,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,316 shares of company stock valued at $111,137,487. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

