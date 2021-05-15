The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $620.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $880.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised The Trade Desk from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $851.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $751.52.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

TTD stock opened at $517.49 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $269.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $675.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $769.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,152,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at $33,317,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,316 shares of company stock valued at $111,137,487 over the last 90 days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Trade Desk by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.