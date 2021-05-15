The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 23.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $160.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.10. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.73 and a 12 month high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 38,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $5,998,071.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,838 shares of company stock valued at $21,808,874. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

