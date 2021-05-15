The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.69. The Wendy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.720-0.740 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.40. 3,357,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,044. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

