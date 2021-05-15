The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.720-0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Wendy’s also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.72-0.74 EPS.

WEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

WEN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,357,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,044. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

