THEKEY Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.06 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. THEKEY has a market cap of $11.43 million and $1.06 million worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008703 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000790 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

