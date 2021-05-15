TheStreet Downgrades Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to C+

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMTC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.
Shares of SMTC stock opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.33. Semtech has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49.
In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,976. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 13.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
