TheStreet Downgrades Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to C+

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMTC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.33. Semtech has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,976. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 13.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

