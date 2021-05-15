Thomas F. Lesinski Sells 10,000 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NCMI opened at $4.48 on Friday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $361.74 million, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

NCMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 28,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

