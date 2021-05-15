Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $1,401,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NET opened at $72.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of -185.38 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,084 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

