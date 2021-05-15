thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €9.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.65 ($14.88).

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €9.65 ($11.36) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.04.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

