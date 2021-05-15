thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.65 ($14.88).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €9.65 ($11.36) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €11.09 and its 200-day moving average is €9.04. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.