Toews Corp ADV Invests $924,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Republic Services by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Republic Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $111.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.