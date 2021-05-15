Toews Corp ADV Takes $926,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,046,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 430,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,404,000 after purchasing an additional 124,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $99.78 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.98 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day moving average is $94.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.