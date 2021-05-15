Toews Corp ADV Takes Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Campbell Soup by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after acquiring an additional 864,162 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,860,000 after acquiring an additional 468,711 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,186,000 after acquiring an additional 314,377 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $49.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.58.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

