Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) rose 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.44 and last traded at $80.39. Approximately 1,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 39,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 333.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

