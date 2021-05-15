TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $806.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to report sales of $806.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $820.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $792.70 million. TopBuild reported sales of $646.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.54.

TopBuild stock opened at $208.66 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.69. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,017 shares of company stock worth $3,099,689. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 211,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,195,000 after purchasing an additional 64,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

