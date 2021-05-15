Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target Cut to $4.75

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Total Energy Services stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. Total Energy Services has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.36.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

