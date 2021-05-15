Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target Cut to $4.75

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Total Energy Services stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. Total Energy Services has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.36.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.