Towerview LLC Purchases New Stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 200,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II makes up 1.2% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000.

OTCMKTS HCIIU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $11.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

