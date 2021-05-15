TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

TRTX stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.95.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.