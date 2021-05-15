Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will post sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.54 billion and the lowest is $3.43 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $11.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $13.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $187.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.83 and its 200 day moving average is $157.53. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $106.76 and a 12 month high of $200.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,899 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,135 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.