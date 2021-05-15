Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will post sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.54 billion and the lowest is $3.43 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $11.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $13.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $187.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.83 and its 200 day moving average is $157.53. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $106.76 and a 12 month high of $200.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,899 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,135 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

