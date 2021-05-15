Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) SVP Christi C. Korzekwa Sells 8,836 Shares

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $187.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $106.76 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.83 and a 200-day moving average of $157.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,122 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after purchasing an additional 805,053 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

